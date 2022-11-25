Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $82.78 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $82.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

