Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,085 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.58.

Shares of DE stock opened at $437.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $376.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

