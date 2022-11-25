Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,825 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAR opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

