Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,825 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott International Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of MAR opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average of $153.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

