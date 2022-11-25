Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,426 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.