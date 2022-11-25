Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 347 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

