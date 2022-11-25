Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 4,556 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

