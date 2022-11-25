Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 26.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $14,126,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $360.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.78 and its 200 day moving average is $306.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $468.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.