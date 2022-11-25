Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.73. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

