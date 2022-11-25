Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Block by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Block by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.70.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,865.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 351,198 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,988. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $220.60. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

