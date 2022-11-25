Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,243 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.19% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 140,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 90,407 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.38.

