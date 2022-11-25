First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$36.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.40.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

TSE FM opened at C$31.15 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.