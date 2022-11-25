First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$29.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

FM opened at C$31.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$18.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

