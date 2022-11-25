First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

