First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 418,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 83.8% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the period.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $49.10 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.19.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
