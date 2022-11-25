FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after buying an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.