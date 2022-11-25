Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $56,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,716,000 after buying an additional 193,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth $23,524,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 255.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $89.54 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $88.63 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59.

