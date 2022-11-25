Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 20,559 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $53,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $148,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

