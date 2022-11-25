Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,377 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $79,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 960.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 178.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.73.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

