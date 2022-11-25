Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $76,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $360.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $468.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

