Franklin Resources Inc. Has $57.78 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,176 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $57,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.02%.

Alamos Gold Profile

