Franklin Resources Inc. Has $59.80 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773,473 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.19% of Farfetch worth $59,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth $166,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Farfetch by 2,995.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,900 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 201.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,280 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 19.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 320,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Farfetch by 22.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,775,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328,080 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Trading Up 7.4 %

FTCH opened at $7.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $37.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.