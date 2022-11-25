Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,333,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $61,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,398,000 after acquiring an additional 772,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

