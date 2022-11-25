Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,079 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.88% of CNO Financial Group worth $59,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

