Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 33,404 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,404 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $56,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGX opened at $69.23 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

