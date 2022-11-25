Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,246 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,246 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWR opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

