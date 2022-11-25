Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,055,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,281 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $58,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Devon Energy stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

