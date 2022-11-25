Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLQL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLQL opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

