Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,553 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.5 %

FCX stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

