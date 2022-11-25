Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $18.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULCC. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

About Frontier Group

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.03.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.