FY2022 Earnings Estimate for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Issued By KeyCorp

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a report released on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Stock Down 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TimkenSteel

Shares of TMST stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

