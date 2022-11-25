FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

ALLO opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $448,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 816.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 256,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,680,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,973 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $561,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

