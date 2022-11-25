FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Issued By KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.