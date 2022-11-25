FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gevo in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.30 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gevo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
GEVO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $498.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.30.
In other Gevo news, Director Andrew Marsh sold 41,904 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $85,484.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
