FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Olin Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Olin in a research report issued on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $8.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.84. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

Olin Stock Performance

Olin Dividend Announcement

OLN opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. Olin has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.