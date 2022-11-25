FY2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Reduced by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will earn $8.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

APA Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

APA stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. APA has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 205.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

