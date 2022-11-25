FY2022 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Increased by Analyst

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.81. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,244,000 after buying an additional 428,404 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,290,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,719,000 after buying an additional 601,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 561,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 1,597,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.