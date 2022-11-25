FY2022 EPS Estimates for Globe Life Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2024 earnings at $10.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $116.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average is $102.13. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,511 shares of company stock worth $10,075,219. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

