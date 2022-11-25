FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted by Analyst

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microbot Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

NASDAQ MBOT opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the third quarter worth about $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

