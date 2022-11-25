FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Lifted by Analyst

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microbot Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.97). The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.
Microbot Medical Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ MBOT opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.