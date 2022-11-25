FY2023 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

VNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.42.

TSE:VNP opened at C$3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.71.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 60,700 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,628.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,153,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

