FY2023 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

NYSE FL opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after purchasing an additional 312,687 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

