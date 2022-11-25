FY2023 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.60. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

SJM stock opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $152.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

