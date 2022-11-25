FY2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.