FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zuora, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zuora in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Zuora’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zuora’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Zuora alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Zuora Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $179,053.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $190,487.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,216,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 1,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.