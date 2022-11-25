FY2024 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $10.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Shares of COP opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

