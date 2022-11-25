FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

NYSE SO opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

