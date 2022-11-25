Gary Charles Robb Sells 4,814 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 4,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $125,308.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CORT opened at $25.99 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after buying an additional 719,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,833,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,289,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,911,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,644,000 after buying an additional 173,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,670,000 after buying an additional 796,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.