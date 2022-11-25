George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$172.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.
WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.
George Weston Stock Performance
WN opened at C$165.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.29. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$168.79. The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
About George Weston
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
