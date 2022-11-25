George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$172.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

Get George Weston alerts:

George Weston Stock Performance

WN opened at C$165.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$149.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.29. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$168.79. The stock has a market cap of C$24.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

About George Weston

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,240. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,960,991.69.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.