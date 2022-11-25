Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.20% of Glaukos worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,883,000 after acquiring an additional 753,348 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 125.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after acquiring an additional 319,808 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 93.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 108,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

