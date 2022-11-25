Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 560 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($6.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($8.87) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 660 ($7.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 28th. set a GBX 560 ($6.62) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.04) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.54 ($7.11).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 536 ($6.34) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.50 ($6.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 498.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 481.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.40 billion and a PE ratio of 536.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

